AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($151.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. set a £120 ($145.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £120 ($145.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £107.86 ($130.33).

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN opened at GBX 9,809 ($118.52) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £103.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is £104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a 1 year high of £115.40 ($139.44). The firm has a market cap of £151.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.82.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

