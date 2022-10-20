Britvic (LON:BVIC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 960 ($11.60) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 960.63 ($11.61).

BVIC stock opened at GBX 731 ($8.83) on Tuesday. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 697.50 ($8.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 960 ($11.60). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 774.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 810.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,661.36.

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.42), for a total value of £39,569.40 ($47,812.23). Insiders acquired 57 shares of company stock valued at $44,766 over the last ninety days.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

