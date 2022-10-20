Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target at $88.82

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 58.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $59.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

