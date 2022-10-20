Brokerages Set First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) PT at $16.42

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCF. B. Riley upped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 59,113 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 529,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 76,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $98.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

