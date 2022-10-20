Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Raised to GBX 925

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.36) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.80) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 974 ($11.77).

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 765.20 ($9.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 869.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 868.42. The firm has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,663.48.

In related news, insider Christopher Hill sold 8,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.39), for a total value of £73,917 ($89,314.89).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

