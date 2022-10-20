JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £136 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £136 ($164.33) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLTR. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a £138 ($166.75) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £144.60 ($174.72).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £105.50 ($127.48) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £18.55 billion and a PE ratio of -44.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is £103.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9,158.62. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 52 week high of £146.85 ($177.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

