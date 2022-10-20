Comparing OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) & IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of OMNIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OMNIQ and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

OMNIQ presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.31%. Given OMNIQ’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

This table compares OMNIQ and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ -13.77% -814.80% -17.95% IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,000.63% -120.69% -107.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OMNIQ and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.58 -$13.36 million ($1.85) -3.25 IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million 26.24 -$32.55 million ($3.59) -1.53

OMNIQ has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. OMNIQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEX Biometrics ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

OMNIQ has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OMNIQ beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMNIQ

(Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

(Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.