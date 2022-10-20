Critical Analysis: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) versus Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -12.03% -4.35% -2.19% Orion Office REIT N/A -10.32% -6.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Orion Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1 4 3 0 2.25 Orion Office REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus target price of $22.78, indicating a potential upside of 45.27%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than Orion Office REIT.

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Orion Office REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $733.04 million 2.81 -$184.86 million ($1.48) -10.59 Orion Office REIT $79.73 million 6.36 -$47.48 million N/A N/A

Orion Office REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust beats Orion Office REIT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

About Orion Office REIT

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

