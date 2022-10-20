Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $321.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $321.67.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after purchasing an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,260,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $286.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.