JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target to €60.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €61.00 ($62.24) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLVHF. Morgan Stanley raised Delivery Hero from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($67.35) to €71.30 ($72.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.05.

Delivery Hero Trading Down 5.8 %

DLVHF stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $146.07.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

