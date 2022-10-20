Brokerages Set American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Target Price at $281.29

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in American Tower by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in American Tower by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $190.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.69 and a 200-day moving average of $248.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

