Head to Head Contrast: System1 (NYSE:SST) and KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) and KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

System1 has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KnowBe4 has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of KnowBe4 shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of KnowBe4 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 1 3 0 2.75 KnowBe4 0 12 2 0 2.14

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for System1 and KnowBe4, as provided by MarketBeat.

System1 currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 159.39%. KnowBe4 has a consensus target price of $26.76, indicating a potential upside of 9.30%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than KnowBe4.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares System1 and KnowBe4’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A KnowBe4 $246.30 million 17.36 -$11.85 million $0.05 489.70

System1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KnowBe4.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and KnowBe4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 N/A -27.34% -9.76% KnowBe4 2.60% 8.93% 3.49%

Summary

System1 beats KnowBe4 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. Its products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; Compliance Plus, a compliance training product, which enables organizations to offer their employees with relevant, timely, and engaging compliance content across a range of topics from data privacy to diversity, equity, and inclusion; PhishER, its security orchestration, automation, and response product, which enables security professionals to prioritize and automate security workstreams in response to attacks targeted at the human layer; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager, its governance, risk, and compliance product that enables organizations to analyze security risk and automate the management of compliance and audit functions. The company also offers Security Coach, a solution to address human behavior risks through human detection and response; and PasswordIQ that would be used to mitigate risk related to password hygiene issues, such as weak or breached passwords. It serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

