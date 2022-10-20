Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 245.44 Average PT from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 245.44 ($2.97).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BARC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.46) target price on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 144.30 ($1.74) on Monday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 132.06 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.46. The stock has a market cap of £22.91 billion and a PE ratio of 481.00.

Barclays Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

