Analysts Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Target Price at $78.15

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.15.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Freshpet to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 414.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 373.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $54.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 0.78. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $159.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

