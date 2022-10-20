The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $64.25 Average PT from Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.83. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 69,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

