Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $186.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.