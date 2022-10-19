Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $186.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.51.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

