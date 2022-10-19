RMB Capital Management LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $137.34 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.