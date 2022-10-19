Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

