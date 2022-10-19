Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 785,804 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,715 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $85,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE ABT opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.29. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $96.67 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $183.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

