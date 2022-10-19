Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.30.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $322.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $418.26 and its 200-day moving average is $450.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 36.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

