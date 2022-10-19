Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,844 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $23,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TFC opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

