Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 746 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after acquiring an additional 221,798 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

NYSE:TFC opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

