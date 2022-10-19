Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.79.

Shares of PG opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $306.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

