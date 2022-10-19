Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 1,627 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.84. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

