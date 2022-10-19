Calamos Advisors LLC Has $71.78 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $71,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.6% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 449,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,610,000 after purchasing an additional 68,923 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 30,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.48.

Shares of DIS opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average is $107.75. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

