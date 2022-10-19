Delta Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 104 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.7% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $306.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.34.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.79.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

