RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,839 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.67.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

