UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $228,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,074,895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $552,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $1,261,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Argus upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.16.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $522.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $423.40 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $488.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

