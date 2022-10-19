Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 1,905 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.4% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.79.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $306.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.