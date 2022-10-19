Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Fastenal worth $30,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.8% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 16.8% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $1,615,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 70.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 23,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus cut their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

FAST opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

