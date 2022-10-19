Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.72.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

