Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 84 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $319.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.86. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $109.79 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.45.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.