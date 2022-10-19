RMB Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,597 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

