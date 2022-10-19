Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.