BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 47 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,261,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,103,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $567,018,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.16.

Shares of UNH opened at $522.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $488.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $423.40 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $522.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.92 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.