UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. City State Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,175,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,197 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.16.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $522.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $423.40 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

