Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.6% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.