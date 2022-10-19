Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 15,271 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,012 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $52,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 43.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 7,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Walt Disney by 9.1% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 15,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after buying an additional 39,951 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.48.

Walt Disney stock opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.75. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $179.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

