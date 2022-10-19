Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $522.21 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $423.40 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $488.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.16.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

