Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $306.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.34.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.79.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.