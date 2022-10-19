15,944 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %

PG opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $306.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average of $144.34.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.79.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.