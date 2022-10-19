XML Financial LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 138,566 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Pfizer by 31.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 131,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,519 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 13.0% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 45,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $247.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

