70,694 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 70,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Pfizer by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 131,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 31,519 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 45,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

