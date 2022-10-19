Core Alternative Capital Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,079,829,000 after buying an additional 966,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,022,132,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

DIS stock opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $179.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average of $107.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.48.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

