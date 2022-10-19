Smith Salley & Associates Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,079,829,000 after acquiring an additional 966,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,022,132,000 after acquiring an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.