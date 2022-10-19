Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $63.63 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $63,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.48.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

