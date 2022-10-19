US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,603 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Match Group were worth $43,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Match Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 76,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in Match Group by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 12,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MTCH opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
