UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 8.2% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $239,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $1,261,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,103,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

UNH stock opened at $522.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $423.40 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

