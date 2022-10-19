Harbor Advisory Corp MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.2% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $1,222,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 31.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 131,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.0% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 45,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Pfizer stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $247.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

